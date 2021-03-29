One die, four injure in Arifwala traffic accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :One person was killed and four others sustained injuries in a traffic accident occurred near Malika Hance area of Arif Wala Tehsil of Pakpattan district.

According to police, an Ambulance was passing through Malika Hance area when it collided with a truck parked on the road. As a result, one person died on the spot while four others got injured. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital.