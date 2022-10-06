One die, four injured in bus mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A kid died and another four persons, including two women were injured when a bus fell into a canal on Thursday.

According to details, people were on board to attend a wedding ceremony to Shah Jamal when it fell into Muzaffargarh canal due to over speeding.

Injured were shifted to nearby hospital in precarious condition.

Five persons were missing and Rescue 1122 teams were tracing them. According to official sources, a marriage party was heading to Shah Jamal to attend a wedding.