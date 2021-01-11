One die, four injured in Kohat road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A man lost his life and four others sustained injuries when the vehicle were met with an accident near Hajiaan Hotel, Kohat road here on Monday.

The police said over speeding was a cause of accident in which one man was killed on the spot and four others including a woman and two children were injured and shifted to hospital by a team of Rescue 1122.