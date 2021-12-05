One die, four injured in road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :One person was died and four other injured in a road accident near Yarak Interchange at district Dera Ismail Khan.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a car was on the way to DI Khan from Bannu head-on-collision with a truck coming from opposition direction and as a result Laiq Gul resident of Bannu died on the spot while four other sustained critical injuries.

The rescue team rushed them to nearby hospital.

The police registered the case and started investigation.