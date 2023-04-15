UrduPoint.com

One Die Four Others Injured As A Truck Crashed Into Shop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 06:40 PM

One die four others injured as a truck crashed into shop

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :At least one person died and four others were injured when a truck crashed into the shop due to brake failure at the Muslim Abad police post on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a truck crashed into a shop at Msulim Abad near the police post, resulting in a shopkeeper being trapped inside the shop died on the spot while four others sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue Control Room dispatched two ambulances, a rescue vehicle, and a disaster vehicle to the accident site.

The rescue and disaster team rescued four injured from the shop after an exhausting one-hour effort, while one person lost his life on the spot.

The rescue medical team provided initial medical assistance to the injured before transferring them to the Abbottabad Hospital.

