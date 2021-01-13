UrduPoint.com
One Die In A Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

One die in a road accident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :One person killed while another received serious injuries when two dumpers collided with each other on G.T road on Wednesday.

A spokesman of Rescue 1122 informed that the accident happened due to rash driving of a dumper driver as his vehicle hit to another dumper while trying to overtake in front of barrier no.

2, Wah Cantt. As a result on Ebad Ali (20) died on the spot and another Saif Ullah (21) received several injuries.

The body and injured were shifted to THQ hospital, Taxila for treatment and legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

