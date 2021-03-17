UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Die In Boiler Explosion In Small Industrial Area

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

One die in boiler explosion in small industrial area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :One person died when the boiler of a formulation plant exploded in Small Industrial Area here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, one person identified as Imran was working at an agrochemical company when the boiler of the formulation plant exploded.

As a result, he got serious burn injuries. He was rushed to Nishtar Hospital Multan Burn Unit where he succumbed to injuries. Bahawalpur Saddar Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Multan Police Company Died Bahawalpur Saddar

Recent Stories

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

6 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

6 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

12 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

17 minutes ago

Guardiola admits pressure to win Champions League ..

50 seconds ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Announces Launch of Bloc-Wide C ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.