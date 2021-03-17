One die in boiler explosion in small industrial area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :One person died when the boiler of a formulation plant exploded in Small Industrial Area here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, one person identified as Imran was working at an agrochemical company when the boiler of the formulation plant exploded.

As a result, he got serious burn injuries. He was rushed to Nishtar Hospital Multan Burn Unit where he succumbed to injuries. Bahawalpur Saddar Police have registered a case and started investigation.