One die in road accident at Pani Bagh area of Upper Kohistan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A woman dies and around 12 persons were missing as a passenger coach plunged into a river at Pani Bagh area of Upper Kohistan district on Monday.

The ill fated passenger coach was heading towards Rawalpindi from Chilas area and on reaching at Pani Bagh, fell into the river as the driver lost control over steering.

Rescue 1122 on receiving emergency call forthwith rushed its divers to the spot who on reaching the site started operation and recovered dead body of a woman.

The Rescue divers have continued search operation for missing passengers while another team of professional divers was also dispatched from Peshawar.