UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Die In Roof Collapse Incident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:32 AM

One die in roof collapse incident

One person was killed as a roof of house collapsed in Defence Housing Authority-1 (DHA) here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :One person was killed as a roof of house collapsed in Defence Housing Authority-1 (DHA) here on Saturday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, a labour namely Pervaiz (35) was working in the basement, suddenly the roof of the house caved in, resultantly, he buried under the debris and died on the spot.

On receiving information, Rescue teams rushed the spot and pulled the body out from debris.

Later, the body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.

Related Topics

Died Rescue 1122 From Labour Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

2 hours ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

2 hours ago

Sardar Akhtar Mengal meets Bilawal Bhutto

4 minutes ago

Heroin, opium recovered; one arrested

4 minutes ago

Cleanliness work in cattle markets

4 minutes ago

Reforms package to boost construction industry: CM ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.