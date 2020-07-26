One die in roof collapse incident

One person was killed as a roof of house collapsed in Defence Housing Authority-1 (DHA) here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :One person was killed as a roof of house collapsed in Defence Housing Authority-1 (DHA) here on Saturday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, a labour namely Pervaiz (35) was working in the basement, suddenly the roof of the house caved in, resultantly, he buried under the debris and died on the spot.

On receiving information, Rescue teams rushed the spot and pulled the body out from debris.

Later, the body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.