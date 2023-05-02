UrduPoint.com

One Die, Nine Others Injured As Van Fell Into Deep Gorge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 08:22 PM

One die, nine others injured as van fell into deep gorge

At least one person died and nine others were injured when a passenger van plunged into a deep gorge in the village Katha Minhal Paris when the driver lost his control while taking a sharp and narrow turn

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :At least one person died and nine others were injured when a passenger van plunged into a deep gorge in the village Katha Minhal Paris when the driver lost his control while taking a sharp and narrow turn.

According to the police sources, a family of Shohal Mozillah Balakot was going to attend a funeral procession of their relative at village Paris Mangnihal on a passenger Jeep No. QA-453 when reached in the village while taking a sharp narrow turn, driver lost control on steering and fell into a deep gorge, resulting in one died on the spot while nine others including 5 women and 4 men sustained injuries.

Police with the help of locals recovered the body and injured from the gorge and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Balat.

Unfortunately, THQ is working in a private building which is not properly functional and soon after initial treatment, doctors referred injured to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra.

