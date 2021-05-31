UrduPoint.com
One Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 10:38 PM

One die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 17 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Monday that 748 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 909 while 19,287 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 126 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 46 at DHQ Hospital and 31 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 497 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

