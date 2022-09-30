One die, other three injure in head-on collision between motorcycles

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :One person was killed while three others got injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here near Mandhra Bridge in the limits of Paharpur police station.

According to police sources, one person named Arslan Marwat (18) registered a report in Paharpur police station that he along with two other persons Shahid and Suleman were riding a motorcycle when they head-on-collided with another motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, all the four persons got injured and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Paharpur. The other motorcyclist was identified as Ehsan Ullah Marwat son of Ghulam Qasim.

Later, Ehsan Ullah Marwat was shifted to Civil Hospital Dera Ismail Khan due to his serious condition where he succumbed to his injuries.