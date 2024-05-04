Open Menu

One Die, Other Two Injured In Bahawalpur Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) A man has lost his life and other two little boys sustained critical injuries in a road mishap on Gulburg road of Bahawalpur city.

Rescue and police sources said that three persons including a man and two little boys suffered wounds in Gulburg road accident and they were shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH).

The man succumbed to his injuries.

They said that two little boys were plying their bycycles in a race mode on Gulburg road when a speedy car stuck against an electric pole as the driver of the car tried to save the children from accident.

However, the three suffered wounds.

The driver of the car identified as Faizan, son of a local lawyer succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The police have been investigating into the incident.

Further probe was underway.

