One Die, Others Injured In Collapse Of A Building In Lyari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

One die, others injured in collapse of a building in Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :One died and other were injured when a two-storey building collapsed near the Lyari Tang Stand in Bihar Colony, Lyari area here.

The rescue services were working to recover bodies from rubble of the collapsed building, said a police and rescue services sources.

The body of a victim identified as Jan Muhammad 30 was recovered.He was a labourer .

Police and Rangers personnel have also joined the rescue operation at the site, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers.

More Stories From Pakistan

