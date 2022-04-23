One die, two hurt as truck hit motorcyclist

One person was died while two others sustained injuries as their motorbike was hit by a truck here near sultan colony Mianwali road in sadder police limits on Saturday

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :One person was died while two others sustained injuries as their motorbike was hit by a truck here near sultan colony Mianwali road in sadder police limits on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Bilal (19) s/o Asghar, Saima (21) w/o Waqas and Aqsa (20) w/o Sufyan r/o Alipurr were heading somewhere on their motorcycle when their motorcycle collided with a speedy truck coming from opposite direction near sultan colony.

Resultantly, Saima Bibi died on the spot because of head injuries, while Bilal and Aqsa received serious wounds.

Rescue 1122 team rushed the spot and shifted the body and injured to (DHQ) hospital Muzaffargarh for necessary legal formalities, while police concerned said that the incident occurred due to over speeding of truck driver and further investigations were under way.