One die, two hurt in road mishap

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed and two others sustained injuries when a truck overturned here on Sunday near DHA Phase-II.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the driver failed to control the truck, when a speeding Suzuki Pick-up crossed the truck in a wrong way.

The truck driver lost control on the wheels and overturned near DHA Phase-II, Gate No 4, on G.T.Road Rawalpindi.

As a result , Ali (26) breathed his last due to head injury while Esa Khan (25) in critical condition was shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Musa Khan (35) was provided first aid at the spot by Rescue-1122.