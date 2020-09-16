UrduPoint.com
One Die, Two Injure In Road Accident On Chakri Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:44 PM

A motorcyclist was killed while his two family members got injured in a road accident on Chakri road in the jurisdiction of Saddar Beroni Police Station, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while his two family members got injured in a road accident on Chakri road in the jurisdiction of Saddar Beroni Police Station, informed a police spokesman.

According to the spokesman, a motorcyclist along with his wife and son was on the way to home, when a car hit the bike at Biscuit factory Chowk, resultantly the motorcyclist identified as Atta Mustafa died on spot while two others received serious injuries who were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the car driver, who was said to be drunked at the time of incident, started aerial firing to escape from the scene however the police, taking prompt action, nabbed the accused with arms and ammunition and sent him behind the bar.

Police registered a case against the accused while further investigations were underway.

