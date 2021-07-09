UrduPoint.com
One Die, Two Injure In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

One die, two injure in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A 12-year old boy killed while another two people including a woman sustained serious injuries in a collision between two auto rickshaws near Qasba Baseera here on Friday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, an auto rickshaw was heading towards Alipur city when another speeding rickshaw collided with it.

Resultantly, Muhammad Yousaf s/o Yasin (12) resident of Basti Zor Qasba Gujrat died on the spot while two persons namely Musarat Bibi w/o Muhammad Hanif (45) and Mumtaz s/o Riaz (35) sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, however, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

