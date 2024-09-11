One die, two injured in traffic accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) One person was killed and two others were injured as a loading vehicle collided with a pickup van on Indus Highway here on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman of Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat, the incident took place near Kurram Bridge when the two vehicles collided with each other.

As a result, he said, Imran died on the spot while Shafiq and Momin sustained injuries, adding all the victims belonged to the Kohat district.

After receiving information, the rescue medical teams reached the spot and shifted the deceased and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Sarai Naurang.