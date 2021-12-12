One die, two women injured in firing incident in Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Unknown assailants killed a man and injured his wife and daughter in Totkay area of Tehsil Matta Swat, said police on Sunday.

The assailants entered the house of Misbahuddin Jan and opened fire. As a result, Misbahuddin died on the spot while his wife and daughter sustained critical injuries.

The injured were rushed to Saidu Sharif hospital. The police registered the case and started investigation.