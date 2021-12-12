One Die, Two Women Injured In Firing Incident In Swat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Unknown assailants killed a man and injured his wife and daughter in Totkay area of Tehsil Matta Swat, said police on Sunday.
The assailants entered the house of Misbahuddin Jan and opened fire. As a result, Misbahuddin died on the spot while his wife and daughter sustained critical injuries.
The injured were rushed to Saidu Sharif hospital. The police registered the case and started investigation.