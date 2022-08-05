UrduPoint.com

One Died, 14 Injured In Quetta Grenade Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 12:57 AM

One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

A man died and 14 others received severe injuries in a hand grenade attack at Joint Road area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A man died and 14 others received severe injuries in a hand grenade attack at Joint Road area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, unknown men hurled a hand grenade at a stall was set up for selling National Flags near Joint Road and fled from the scene.

As a result, one person died while 14 people sustained injuries on the spot.

Media Coordinator of Helath Department, Dr, Waseem Baig said one dead and 14 injured people were brought to civil hospital's trauma center where the injured were getting treatment.

The dead was identified as Suraj while the injured were Dostam Shah, Sulaiman Shah, Abdul Samad, Anayatullah, Mir Hatim Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Gohar Shah, Mujahid Ali, Ali Asghar, Habibullah, Riaz Ahmed, Saboor Shah, Farnam Das and Gull Muhammd.

Law enforcement agencies (LEDs) reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Quetta Police Road Died Man From

Recent Stories

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

1 minute ago
 New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocit ..

Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocities in IIOJK

39 minutes ago
 One killed, six injured in Quetta hand grenade att ..

One killed, six injured in Quetta hand grenade attack

39 minutes ago
 Govt to fulfill legal responsibility by filing ref ..

Govt to fulfill legal responsibility by filing reference against PTI: Khawaja As ..

48 minutes ago
 Police Sacrifices; Prime Minister pays tribute to ..

Police Sacrifices; Prime Minister pays tribute to martyrs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.