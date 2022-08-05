One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

A man died and 14 others received severe injuries in a hand grenade attack at Joint Road area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A man died and 14 others received severe injuries in a hand grenade attack at Joint Road area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, unknown men hurled a hand grenade at a stall was set up for selling National Flags near Joint Road and fled from the scene.

As a result, one person died while 14 people sustained injuries on the spot.

Media Coordinator of Helath Department, Dr, Waseem Baig said one dead and 14 injured people were brought to civil hospital's trauma center where the injured were getting treatment.

The dead was identified as Suraj while the injured were Dostam Shah, Sulaiman Shah, Abdul Samad, Anayatullah, Mir Hatim Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Gohar Shah, Mujahid Ali, Ali Asghar, Habibullah, Riaz Ahmed, Saboor Shah, Farnam Das and Gull Muhammd.

Law enforcement agencies (LEDs) reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Further investigations were underway.