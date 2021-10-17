One died, 15 new Corona cases in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :One more Corona patient had died, while 15 new cases were tested positive with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Health Authority on Sunday, among the new cases, eight belonged to Rawal Town, three from Potohar town, four from Rawalpindi Cantt, two from Kahutta, while one case was reported from Attock.

"Presently 12 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 19 in Institute of Urology, 7 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital", the report said.

The information updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition,15 stable and 20 on oxygen support.

The positivity ratio during the last 24 hours was recorded at 1.19 per cent while 70 per cent of the eligible population had so far been vaccinated against the Coronavirus in the district," it added.