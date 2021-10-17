UrduPoint.com

One Died, 15 New Corona Cases In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

One died, 15 new Corona cases in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :One more Corona patient had died, while 15 new cases were tested positive with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Health Authority on Sunday, among the new cases, eight belonged to Rawal Town, three from Potohar town, four from Rawalpindi Cantt, two from Kahutta, while one case was reported from Attock.

"Presently 12 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 19 in Institute of Urology, 7 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital", the report said.

The information updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition,15 stable and 20 on oxygen support.

The positivity ratio during the last 24 hours was recorded at 1.19 per cent while 70 per cent of the eligible population had so far been vaccinated against the Coronavirus in the district," it added.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Died Rawalpindi Attock Sunday Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to unders ..

SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to underscore importance of early detec ..

5 minutes ago
 T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl first

21 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotlan ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

33 minutes ago
 Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support ..

Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support education in Iraq&#039;s Kurd ..

35 minutes ago
 T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match ..

T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match by 10 wickets

41 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.