One died, 321 infected due to COVID-19 in Sindh: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that one more patient died lifting the death toll to 2460 and 321 new cases emerged when 13198 tests were conducted raising the tally to 133,947.

This he said in a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that one more patient died overnight lifting the death toll to 2460 that constituted 1.8 percent.

He added that 168 more patients recovered and the number of patients recovered so far has reached to 128,407 that came to 96 percent.

The CM Sindh said that 13198 tests were conducted against which 321 new cases emerged that constituted 2.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1228,057 samples have been tested which detected 133,947 cases all over Sindh that constituted 11 percent overall detection rate.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah currently 3080 patients are under treatment, of them 2793 in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 282 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 179 patients was stated to be critical, including 24 shifted to ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 321 new cases, 255 have been detected from Karachi, including 86 from East, 67 South, 37 Malir, 34 Central, 16 Korangi and 15 West.

He added that Dadu and Tando Allahyar have seven cases each, Hyderabad six, Thatta five, Jamshoro five, Badin, Sujawal, Tando Mohammad khan and Matiari three each, Larkana two, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad one.

The chief minister urged people to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to further contain the COVID19.