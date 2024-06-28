One Died, 34 Injured In Swat School Bus Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A student of fourth class was killed and 34 others mostly girl students, were injured when the bus of a private school skidded of the road and overturned in Asala area of Khwazakhela tehsil in Swat district on Friday.
Rescue 1122 Swat said that soon after receiving information about the incident, its teams started a rescue operation and shifted the injured to Khwazakhela Hospital from where four critically injured students were shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital.
According to the school administration, over 50 students were on board the bus when it met with the accident.
Following the incident, an emergency was declared at Khwazakhela Hospital.
The Hospital administration has released a list of the injured students which showed that most of the girl students were among the injured. It said that 34 injured students were received of whom one died of his injuries.
According to the parents present at the hospital, outdated buses were being used for transportation of the students which sometimes caused such ill-fated incidents.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBM launches first-ever Business Facilitation Centre under WISE project4 seconds ago
-
DC for handing over newly built offices to special branch, Sanat Zar after completion14 seconds ago
-
Distt admin officials inspect key areas ahead of Muharram25 seconds ago
-
DPO visits police station10 minutes ago
-
PM stresses collective efforts for national prosperity20 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha20 minutes ago
-
GCWUF to start short courses from July 121 minutes ago
-
ACE recover Rs7,327,420 from livestock defaulters30 minutes ago
-
One killed, several injured as school bus falls in ditch30 minutes ago
-
SSP reviews Muharram security40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug peddlers with 3 kg charras41 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter arrested with four stolen motorcycles50 minutes ago