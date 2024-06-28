Open Menu

One Died, 34 Injured In Swat School Bus Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

One died, 34 injured in Swat school bus accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A student of fourth class was killed and 34 others mostly girl students, were injured when the bus of a private school skidded of the road and overturned in Asala area of Khwazakhela tehsil in Swat district on Friday.

Rescue 1122 Swat said that soon after receiving information about the incident, its teams started a rescue operation and shifted the injured to Khwazakhela Hospital from where four critically injured students were shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital.

According to the school administration, over 50 students were on board the bus when it met with the accident.

Following the incident, an emergency was declared at Khwazakhela Hospital.

The Hospital administration has released a list of the injured students which showed that most of the girl students were among the injured. It said that 34 injured students were received of whom one died of his injuries.

According to the parents present at the hospital, outdated buses were being used for transportation of the students which sometimes caused such ill-fated incidents.

APP/vak

