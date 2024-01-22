One Died, 35 Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 09:26 PM
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A passenger was killed while another 35 sustained injuries in a collision between two passenger buses near Machiwala Jampur on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122 sources, a passenger bus was on the way to Dera Ghazi Khan from Karachi when the bus collided with the bus heading towards Rajanpur from Dera Ghazi Khan due to low visibility in fog.
Resultantly, a 48-year old Fida Hussain s/o Allah Bukhash resident of Multan died on the spot while another 35 passengers sustained injuries.
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jampur where ten of them were told to be in critical condition.
APP/ahb/thh
