Open Menu

One Died, 35 Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 09:26 PM

One died, 35 injured in road accident

A passenger was killed while another 35 sustained injuries in a collision between two passenger buses near Machiwala Jampur on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A passenger was killed while another 35 sustained injuries in a collision between two passenger buses near Machiwala Jampur on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a passenger bus was on the way to Dera Ghazi Khan from Karachi when the bus collided with the bus heading towards Rajanpur from Dera Ghazi Khan due to low visibility in fog.

Resultantly, a 48-year old Fida Hussain s/o Allah Bukhash resident of Multan died on the spot while another 35 passengers sustained injuries.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jampur where ten of them were told to be in critical condition.

APP/ahb/thh

Related Topics

Karachi Multan Injured Died Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur Jampur From

Recent Stories

Minister commends FC for successful counter-terror ..

Minister commends FC for successful counter-terrorism operation

33 seconds ago
 Pakistan, UK envoys discuss ways to deepen trade t ..

Pakistan, UK envoys discuss ways to deepen trade ties

35 seconds ago
 Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr. ..

Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain

36 seconds ago
 China to magnify literary exchanges with South Asi ..

China to magnify literary exchanges with South Asia

38 seconds ago
 Elderly man got injuries by touching electrical wi ..

Elderly man got injuries by touching electrical wire

40 seconds ago
 Kristin Hawkins praises Mohsin Naqvi’s work ethi ..

Kristin Hawkins praises Mohsin Naqvi’s work ethics

11 minutes ago
Alcaraz targeting 'best level' to beat Zverev at A ..

Alcaraz targeting 'best level' to beat Zverev at Australian Open

11 minutes ago
 Palijo holds corner meetings in Qasimabad

Palijo holds corner meetings in Qasimabad

12 minutes ago
 German train drivers to stage longest-ever strike

German train drivers to stage longest-ever strike

23 seconds ago
 Govt committed to support pharma sector: Nadeem Ja ..

Govt committed to support pharma sector: Nadeem Jan

26 seconds ago
 FM Jilani, Chinese Vice FM discuss bilateral ties

FM Jilani, Chinese Vice FM discuss bilateral ties

27 seconds ago
 Security, law & order situation in Islamabad under ..

Security, law & order situation in Islamabad under control: ICCPO

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan