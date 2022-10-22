One died, 5 injured in two road accidents

At least one person died and five others were injured in two different road accidents at Khokhar Maira and Sajjikot

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :At least one person died and five others were injured in two different road accidents at Khokhar Maira and Sajjikot.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, in a first accident a student of first-year Yasin Khan died in a car accident that took place on Karakoram Highway (KKH) at Khokhar Maira Havelian, he was seriously injured and was shifted to Type D Hospital Havelian where he could not survive and succumbed to his injuries.

In another accident, five people were critically injured when the Suzuki High roof fell into a deep gorge at Sajjikot.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot immediately after receiving the information and recovered the injured from the gorge and shifted them to Havelian Hospital. After the provision of first aid, all five injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad.