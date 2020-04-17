UrduPoint.com
One Died, 8 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported From Swat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:59 PM

A 64-year-old person died due to coronavirus at Saidu Teaching Hospital while eight new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from across Swat district during the last 24 hours

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :A 64-year-old person died due to coronavirus at Saidu Teaching Hospital while eight new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from across Swat district during the last 24 hours.

According to health department, the 8 new cases included six Tableeghi persons who have already completed their quarantine period at Barkot quarantine centre and one each from Saidu Sharif and Khawaza Khela.

It said during last 24 hours 19 suspected tests were declared negative, however, 18 new suspected cases were also reported in the district.

