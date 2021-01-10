UrduPoint.com
One Died, 9 More Tested COVID-19 Positive

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 08:40 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :One more novel coronavirus COVID-19 positive patient died while nine more tested positive in Attock during last 24 hours.

According to the health authorities, 75 years old Asia Bano- a resident of Jand town lost her life due to Covid-19.

Among nine more tested COVID-19 positive included seven from Attock city and one each from Jand and Hazro.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi on Sunday has confirmed that the tally of dead person due to the pandemic reached to 1124 in the district.

He further informed that the number of active patients in the district also surged to 168 in which 166 were home isolated while two were hospitalized.

He said as many as three suspected COVID-19 patients were also admitted in district headquarters hospital whose condition was stated serious.

Responding to another question, he said number of suspected cases in the district were 22860 while screening of 26161 persons have also been carried out so far.

He said result of as many as 148 suspected patients of the area was still awaited while as many as 21588 are tested negative so far across the district. Dr Ellahi informed that so far positive 930 patients are recovered from this virus so far across the district.

