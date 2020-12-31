UrduPoint.com
One Died And 13 Injured In Abbottabad Road Accident

One died and 13 injured in Abbottabad road accident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :At least one tourist died and 13 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace fell into a deep ravine while taking a sharp turn in the area of Bagnotar police station Galyat.

A tourist van which was coming from Nathiagali and heading towards Abbottabad carrying 18 passengers fell into the ravine at Halangi turn when the driver lost control while taking a sharp turn resulting in one tourist died at the spot and 13 others sustained injuries.

After the accident three ambulances of Rescue 1122 and Bagnotar police shifted the dead body and injured including children and women to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad where three injured were declared critical.

The tourists belonged to Tarbila Ghazi, Haripur Central Jail and Taxila, the dead were identified as Saiqa Rifat wife of Rifat Inam while the injured were identified as Moeen Ali, Shanaza, Usama and others.

