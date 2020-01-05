UrduPoint.com
One Died And 5 Injured As A Passenger Van Struck With Truck At Havelian

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

One died and 5 injured as a passenger van struck with truck at Havelian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::At least one person died and five others injured when an over speeding passenger Toyota Hiace Sunday collided with a loaded truck near Panorama hotel turn Havelian.

According to the details, both vehicles Toyota Hiace No. LES-2060 and truck No. LT-6785 struck with each other owing to over speeding near a sharp turn at Panorama hotel Havelian.

The driver of the Hiace Rashid son of Munsif resident of Phullawali village died at the spot while 5 other passengers were injured.

Havelian police and locals have reached the spot and recovered the injured from the Hiace and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad where later two critical patients were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

The injured were identified as Irshad Bibi wife of Abdul Waheed, Annam Aqeel, Aqeel Ahmed, Imdad Hussain son of Ajab Khan.

