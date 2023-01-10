UrduPoint.com

One Died And 9 Injured As A Passenger Jeep Fell Into Gorge At Bandi Shingli Oghi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

One died and 9 injured as a passenger jeep fell into gorge at Bandi Shingli Oghi

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :At least one person died and nine others were injured when a passenger jeep fell into a deep gorge owing to a break failure at Bandi Shingli Oghi.

According to the police sources, driver Taj Muhammad carrying passengers in his jeep which was heading towards Bai Bala from Shingli Bandi Oghi fell into a deep gorge when he lost control of the vehicle due to the break failure at village Dhoge, resulting in the death of a woman, wife of Haroon, who died on the spot and nine other passengers sustained injuries.

9 other passengers including four men and five women were injured in the accident while four passengers who sustained critical injuries including driver Taj Muhammad, Ejaz, and two women were shifted to Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad.

