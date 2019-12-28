UrduPoint.com
One Died And Another Fainted By Suffocating In Abbottabad As Gas Filled In The Room

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 07:46 PM

One died and another fainted by suffocating in Abbottabad as gas filled in the room

At least one person in Bilal Town Abbottabad died and another unconscious by suffocation when they left the gas heaters on and after gas filled the room

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :At least one person in Bilal Town Abbottabad died and another unconscious by suffocation when they left the gas heaters on and after gas filled the room.

According to the police sources, Ashraf Khan and his wife 50 years old Parveen in the area of Nawanshahr police station left the gas heater on and had gone to bed for sleeping, unfortunately in the midnight owing to gas load shedding gas heater went off and later resumed resulting the room was filled with gas leaked by the heater and Parveen suffocated to death while his husband shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad in an unconscious condition.

Doctors of AMC declared Ashraf Khan critical. During one week, this was the second incident of suffocation to death in Abbottabad district where four people lost their lives. Continuously decreasing temperature those are mostly below zero forced people to left gas heaters on in the night but owing to the low gas pressure at some stage the heater went off and causes fatal accidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

