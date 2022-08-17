One died and three injured as a passenger jeep plunges into gorge at Tarnawai

At least one person died and three others sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a deep gorge at village Lpakar Ban Tarnawai owing to the deteriorated situation of the road

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :At least one person died and three others sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a deep gorge at village Lpakar Ban Tarnawai owing to the deteriorated situation of the road.

According to the police sources, a passenger jeep which was heading towards Lakar Ban from Mangal carrying many people when reached near the village driver lost his control due to the worst condition of the road and fell into a deep gore.

One person Abdul Rehman Iqbal died on the spot while three others including Ahsan Ashraf, Umair Javed and Zahoor sustained critical injuries.

Local have rescued the injured and recovered the dead body from the gorge and shifted them to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad where doctors declared all three injured critical.

Tarnawi circle of Abbottabad is famous for its mineral resources and a large number of mines are operational in the area from where the government is collecting millions of rupees revenue on daily basis but the roads of the area are poor.

Road accidents are a routine matter, moreover, Rescue 1122 service is not available in the Qalandar Abad area which is a major cause of road accident causalities.