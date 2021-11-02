One died and three injured during a clash between two groups in Havelian

At least one person was shot dead and three others including a woman were injured during a clash between two groups at Zain-ul-Abidin Road Sultanpur an area of Havelian Police Station

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :At least one person was shot dead and three others including a woman were injured during a clash between two groups at Zain-ul-Abidin Road Sultanpur an area of Havelian Police Station.

According to the Havelian police spokesman, during an exchange of fire between two groups on a personal enmity at Zain-ul-Abidin Road Sultanpur a passerby Waheed son of Feroz Din died by the gunshot while Akmal son of Ashraf, wife of Rafiuddin and Naveed son of Syed Akbar sustained critical injuries.

After the incident, Havelian police headed by SHO Sardar Rafique reached the crime scene and started an investigation.

Police shifted the injured to Type D Hospital Havelian where one Waheed son of Feroz Din died. The other injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad.

Police have registered a case against four persons.