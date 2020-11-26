UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Died And Two Injured In Havelian Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:58 PM

One died and two injured in Havelian road accident

At least one motorcyclist were died and two others critically injured when their motorcycle collided with another at Kokhar Maira Havelian on Thursday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :At least one motorcyclist were died and two others critically injured when their motorcycle collided with another at Kokhar Maira Havelian on Thursday.

Three motorcyclists were labour and coming from Abbottabad after duty heading towards home when an unknown motorcycle collided with them resulting in all three fell on the road where a passenger coaster has crushed one motorcyclist and he died at the spot, police said.

The injured and dead motorcyclists were identified as Tanveer son of Basheer, Amir son of Mamraiz and Mohsin son of Aftab residents of village Kaseel.

Havelian police registered a case against unknown persons and shifted the injured and dead bodies to Type-D Hospital Havelian where after medical legal formalities the dead body of Tanveer were handed over to his family.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Abbottabad Road Died Havelian Family All From Labour

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Quwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

1 minute ago

&#039;Pandemic has changed everything&#039;, Presi ..

16 minutes ago

‘Zardari asks Maulana Fazl to get rid of Nawaz S ..

20 minutes ago

UVAS holds condolence reference for NTSA President ..

22 minutes ago

Coronavirus has damaged developing economic a lot: ..

30 minutes ago

Zimbabwe mine shaft collapse leaves dozens trapped ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.