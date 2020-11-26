One died and two injured in Havelian road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :At least one motorcyclist were died and two others critically injured when their motorcycle collided with another at Kokhar Maira Havelian on Thursday.

Three motorcyclists were labour and coming from Abbottabad after duty heading towards home when an unknown motorcycle collided with them resulting in all three fell on the road where a passenger coaster has crushed one motorcyclist and he died at the spot, police said.

The injured and dead motorcyclists were identified as Tanveer son of Basheer, Amir son of Mamraiz and Mohsin son of Aftab residents of village Kaseel.

Havelian police registered a case against unknown persons and shifted the injured and dead bodies to Type-D Hospital Havelian where after medical legal formalities the dead body of Tanveer were handed over to his family.