One died another injured in road accident

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :A young motorcyclist lost his life and another sustained critical injuries on Saturday when a two wheeler collided with a cab at Darwaish Pharhanna Mansehra.

According to police, a two-wheeler collided with a cab, in result a 16 year boy Abdullah son of Muhammad Nazar died at the spot while the other rider of the same age Aimal son of Shamraiz sustained critical injuries.

Police and Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to a nearby Hospital.

Accident ratio of motorcycles is quite high in the area. Police has also imposed ban on under age driving and restricted petrol pumps not to give petrol to any motorcyclist without helmet.

Residents urged strict vigilance of traffic rules in the area for safety of their children.