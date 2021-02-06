UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Died Another Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

One died another injured in road accident

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :A young motorcyclist lost his life and another sustained critical injuries on Saturday when a two wheeler collided with a cab at Darwaish Pharhanna Mansehra.

According to police, a two-wheeler collided with a cab, in result a 16 year boy Abdullah son of Muhammad Nazar died at the spot while the other rider of the same age Aimal son of Shamraiz sustained critical injuries.

Police and Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to a nearby Hospital.

Accident ratio of motorcycles is quite high in the area. Police has also imposed ban on under age driving and restricted petrol pumps not to give petrol to any motorcyclist without helmet.

Residents urged strict vigilance of traffic rules in the area for safety of their children.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Died Traffic Young Mansehra Same Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Pakistan ends Day 3 with lead of 200 runs over Sou ..

17 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber hosts webinar on UAE Economy 202 ..

36 minutes ago

193,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

36 minutes ago

Mehidy aims for history as Bangladesh pressure Wes ..

18 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

18 minutes ago

KP govt receive another Rs 3bln in hydropower prof ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.