One Died As Loaded Truck Overturned Near Nuri Waterfall

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

One died as loaded truck overturned near Nuri waterfall

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :At least one person died as a truck carrying Asphalt overturned on Jabri Road near the Nuri Waterfall, between Nallah and Kohala Bala.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the truck driver, Bakht Rabi of Sakhra Shangla lost his life when his truck overturned while taking a sharp turn while the conductor saved himself by jumping off the truck.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Rescue 1122 Haripur reached the spot while the Abbottabad Rescue team was requested for assistance due to the truck being stuck under a bridge and the dead body of the driver was also buried under the wreckage of the truck.

After an hour of effort, the Abbottabad Rescue team managed to retrieve the driver's body from the wreckage and transferred it to the trauma center in Haripur.

