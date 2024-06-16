Open Menu

One Died As Vehicle Plunges Into Ravine On Babusar Top

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM

One died as vehicle plunges into ravine on Babusar Top

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) At least one person on Sunday died and another sustained critical injury when a loaded Shahzor vehicle plunged into a ravine at Babusar Top.

According to police sources, two real brothers were on board when a vehicle fell into a ravine where Zahid 26 years old died on the spot while Shiraz 36 years old sustained.

Police and locals recovered the dead body and the injured from the hundred-foot-deep gorge and shifted them to Kaghan Rural Health Center for treatment.

