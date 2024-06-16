One Died As Vehicle Plunges Into Ravine On Babusar Top
Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) At least one person on Sunday died and another sustained critical injury when a loaded Shahzor vehicle plunged into a ravine at Babusar Top.
According to police sources, two real brothers were on board when a vehicle fell into a ravine where Zahid 26 years old died on the spot while Shiraz 36 years old sustained.
Police and locals recovered the dead body and the injured from the hundred-foot-deep gorge and shifted them to Kaghan Rural Health Center for treatment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
23 passenger vehicles impounded, 67 fined5 minutes ago
-
Unannounced power outages disrupt daily life in Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
Two Petrol pumps sealed during action against profiteering, faulty gauges5 minutes ago
-
IIU invites applications for enrollment in summer Arabic language courses5 minutes ago
-
Most wanted terrorist killed in operation6 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies after hit by bus25 minutes ago
-
Bike-lifters held with 11 motorcycles26 minutes ago
-
Minister visits cattle markets in tehsil Haripur26 minutes ago
-
8 accused held, narcotics recovered35 minutes ago
-
Butchers demand high fee for slaughter in Bahawalpur35 minutes ago
-
Boy killed in road accident35 minutes ago
-
12 Livestock markets established in Abbottabad for Eid-ul-Azha36 minutes ago