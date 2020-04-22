One Died, Five Injured In Accident In Mithi
Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:14 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :One person died and five others sustained injuries when a coaster overturned on Umerkot-Chachrro road on Wedneday.
According to a report, coaster turned turtled due to overspeeding, as a result of accident, one person Pirbhoo bheel died on the spot while five including two women got injured, identified as Shahida, Lateefan, Chanesar and Mumtaz.