One Died, Five Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 04:01 PM

One died, five injured in road accident

One person was killed and five others were injured in a road accident here on Tuesday According to Rescue sources, the accident occurred when a passenger coach collided with truck on Indus Highway near Fateh Sheri Chowk, leaving one dead and five injured.

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :One person was killed and five others were injured in a road accident here on Tuesday According to Rescue sources, the accident occurred when a passenger coach collided with truck on Indus Highway near Fateh Sheri Chowk, leaving one dead and five injured.

All of them belonged to Bannu and Kohat districts.

Soon after the accident, the rescue team reached to the accident site and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Karak for medical treatment.

