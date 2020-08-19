UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Died, Five Injured In Road Accident At Bagnotar Galiyat

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :At least one tourist died and five other injured when a car plunged into a deep ravine at Bagnoter.

According to the police sources, a family of Mardan came to visit Galyat on Car No. 489, when they reached Bagnotar near Jangal Hotel the car fell into a deep gorge where 20 years old Amar Khan son of Raja Basheer died at the spot while five others sustained critical injuries.

The injured were identified as Raja Shair son of Raheem Gul, Abida wife of Raja Shair, 6 years old Shamna, 2 years old Maryam and 12 years old Jawad Mohsin.

Bagnotar police and locals have recovered the dead body and rescued the injured from the ravine and shifted them District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad.

During a couple of weeks after lifting the ban on tourism up to 20 tourists have lost their lives in various roads and other accidents in the Hazara division, the ratio of death tolls of tourists is at least 1 person daily which is alarming.

More Stories From Pakistan

