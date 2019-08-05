One died, five injured in road accident in Astore

At least one person was killed and five other sustained injuries in a road accident in Kurmang area on Monday

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :At least one person was killed and five other sustained injuries in a road accident in Kurmang area on Monday.

Police said, a passenger vehicle was on a dust road going from Girakh Nala to Skardu when it met an accident after its break failed to work.

As a result Muhammad Hassan died on the spot and five others were injured.

The injured were shifted to Tulati hospital and later referred to Skardu hospital.

Sources said it was a miracle that two women passengers on front seat remained unhurt in the accident.