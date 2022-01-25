UrduPoint.com

One Died, Four Injured As A Boat Capsized In Lake Khanpur

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

One died, four injured as a boat capsized in Lake Khanpur

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :At least one person died and four others were injured when a boat carrying 28 school children and 8 teachers overturned in the Khanpur Dam Lake on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a group of 34 persons including 28 students and 8 teachers from a private school of Rawalpindi organized a picnic at Khanpur Lake where they hired a boat to visit the lake.

Owing to the low water level in Khanpur Lake when the boat reached the mid of the lake it struck with an underwater rock and capsized.

Fortunately, all the persons on board were having life jackets which saved them from drowning except one female teacher Saliha.

Rescue 1122 Khanpur team recovered all students and teachers from the lake water and immediately shifted them to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Khanpur where the female teacher Saliha could not survive and succumbed to death while four children were in critical condition and provided medical treatment.

Later a 15 years old female student was shifted to PMO from THQ Khanpur when doctors declared her situation critical.

Related Topics

Injured Water Student Visit Died Dam Rawalpindi Khanpur Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

6 minutes ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

24 minutes ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

49 minutes ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

49 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

49 minutes ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.