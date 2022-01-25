One died, four injured as a boat capsized in Lake Khanpur

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :At least one person died and four others were injured when a boat carrying 28 school children and 8 teachers overturned in the Khanpur Dam Lake on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a group of 34 persons including 28 students and 8 teachers from a private school of Rawalpindi organized a picnic at Khanpur Lake where they hired a boat to visit the lake.

Owing to the low water level in Khanpur Lake when the boat reached the mid of the lake it struck with an underwater rock and capsized.

Fortunately, all the persons on board were having life jackets which saved them from drowning except one female teacher Saliha.

Rescue 1122 Khanpur team recovered all students and teachers from the lake water and immediately shifted them to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Khanpur where the female teacher Saliha could not survive and succumbed to death while four children were in critical condition and provided medical treatment.

Later a 15 years old female student was shifted to PMO from THQ Khanpur when doctors declared her situation critical.