One died, four injured in a road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A man died and four others were injured in a road accident on Sheikhupura road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson,a speeding bus hit three motorcycles near Johal Adda on Sheikhupura road.

As a result,Haider (52) died on the spot,while four others including Misbah Shaukat,Waqas Rehman,M.Ashraf Latif and Tayyab Sultan sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Allied hospital and the dead body was shifted to balouchni police station.