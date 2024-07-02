Open Menu

One Died, Four Injured In A Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM

One died, four injured in a road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A man died and four others were injured in a road accident on Sheikhupura road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson,a speeding bus hit three motorcycles near Johal Adda on Sheikhupura road.

As a result,Haider (52) died on the spot,while four others including Misbah Shaukat,Waqas Rehman,M.Ashraf Latif and Tayyab Sultan sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Allied hospital and the dead body was shifted to balouchni police station.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Station Road Died Road Accident Man Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

50 minutes ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

2 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

14 hours ago
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

14 hours ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

14 hours ago
 Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

14 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..

14 hours ago
 Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

14 hours ago
 Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for ..

Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan