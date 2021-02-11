One died, four injured in road accident in Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :At least one man died and four others injured when a Suzuki High roof plunged into a deep gorge at village Jandar Bandi an area of Bagnotar Poice Station.

According to the police sources, a Suzuki Higroof No.

8509 heading towards Abbottabad from Jandar Bandi village carrying four passengers and one driver suddenly lost control and fell into a deep gorge at Jandar Bandi resulting the death of driver at the spot injuries of four passengers.

The dead and injured were identified as driver Omair son of Qalandar Khan, Basharat, Imad, Faisal and Bilal.

Police and Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad where two injured were declared critical and were referred to Ayub Medical Hospital while the dead body was handed over to the family after postmortem.