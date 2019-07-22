One died, four injured in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) -:A man was crushed to death while another four sustained injuries in a collision between two cars near Basira Bypass about 16 kilometres away from Muzaffargarh city here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two cars were on the way to Multan from DG Khan.

The cars collided with each other when the drivers were trying to overtake near Basira Bypass. Consequenly, one person died on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries.

The injured persons were shifted to DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh whereas the body was shifted to the morgue of Nishtar hospital Multan from where it would be handed over to the heirs, rescue 1122 sources added.