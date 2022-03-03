UrduPoint.com

One Died, Four Injured Including Three Students In A Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM

One died, four injured including three students in a mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :One person was killed, while four others including three students sustained injuries in mishap as a student Van collided with passenger rickshaw at chechawatni road under the jurisdiction of Shaikh Fazil police on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Passenger Rickshaw was heading to Burewala from Shaikh Fazil ,when it reached at Chechawatni road near Mohajer colony it collided with a student van which was coming from opposite side , resultantly, Rickshaw driver named Muhammad Fiaz (39) yeras r/o Shaikh Fazil died on the spot,while Asim ,Razaq,Taimor and shah khan got serious injuries.

Rescuers shifted the body and injured to (THQ) Burewala for necessary legal formalities, while police concerned have started investigation into the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

>