One died in Karachi van-oil tanker collision

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :One persons was burnt alive and several others injured when a van collided with an oil tanker on Monday morning at the National Highway Steel Mill Morr.

According to rescue officials the accident occurred at the National Highway in Karachi when a speeding van collided with an oil tanker and both the vehicles caught fire, one person was died on the spot and eight other injured, a private news channel reported.

Motorway police and rescue teams reached the spot, started rescue operation and shifted the dead body and injured to hospital for medical treatment and other legal formalities.