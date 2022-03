MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :An over speeding truck crushed a motorcyclist to death at Basti Jarh Muzaffargarh Jhung road here on Friday.

Rescue officials said, a motorcyclist Abdul Malik s/o Ameer Buksh, resident of Basti Jarh was dead on the spot when a speeding truck hit him.

Rescue and police shifted the body to hospital and started investigaiton.