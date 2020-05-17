One died of corona, doctor tested positive in Karak Hospital

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::Dr. Shahid Salam, Focal Person for Corona in District Headquarter Hospital Karak confirmed the death of one person late last night brought to hospital in critical condition and was admitted by shifting ventilator but could not recovered.

Dr.

Shahid Salam disclosed that the patient belonged to Surati Kala and was residing in Gujranwala for employment. He was admitted with symptoms of fever and shortness of breath but died the same night.

The body was buried with full protective protocol. He said another doctor, who was on duty at Karak City Women's Hospital, tested positive and at the moment moment his condition is satisfactory.